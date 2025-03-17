Addison Capital Co Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 53,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,364,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,307,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,314,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after buying an additional 187,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,650,000 after buying an additional 86,231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

