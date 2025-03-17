Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

