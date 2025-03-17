Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$150.87 and last traded at C$149.91, with a volume of 434100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$148.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$121.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 76.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24. Also, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$246,942.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,269 shares of company stock worth $9,879,772. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

