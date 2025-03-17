Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.46. 114,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,058,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, Bank of America raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $513.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. TMT General Partner Ltd bought a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $13,004,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $12,459,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $10,192,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth $8,730,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

