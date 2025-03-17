Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners makes up 11.3% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $30,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $14,564,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 59,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARLP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Singular Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

