Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 240.26% from the company’s current price.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DRTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.87. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

