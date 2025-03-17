Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 240.26% from the company’s current price.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DRTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.87. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.39.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
