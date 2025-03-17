Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 964,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $5.58 on Monday. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $298.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKNO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 472.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.