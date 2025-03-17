Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Down 18.4% – Here’s Why

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 3,372,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,171,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 18.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

