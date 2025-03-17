Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $195.87 and last traded at $194.77. Approximately 12,014,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 38,081,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.95.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.76. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

