American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. National Pension Service bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.