Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $63.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

