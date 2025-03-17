Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 17th (ANIP, APP, ASO, ATLC, BBY, BILL, BK, BKS, BTBT, BVS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 17th:
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.
Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.59) price target on the stock.
BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 335 ($4.33) price target on the stock.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Consumer Edge.
CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $181.00.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.32) target price on the stock.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $158.00 target price on the stock.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Macquarie currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.
M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $212.00 target price on the stock.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.80.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 5,900 ($76.27) target price on the stock.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
