Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toro (TTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toro (NYSE: TTC) in the last few weeks:
- 3/11/2025 – Toro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $86.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Toro had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Toro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2025 – Toro was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Toro was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. 1,037,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,445. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.70.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.
