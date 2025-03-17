Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $44.13. 36,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 205,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $8,651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $8,545,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 3,547.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 198,925 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $7,354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 23.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

