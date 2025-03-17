APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Up 47.1% in February

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on APG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 967,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. APi Group has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.54.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

