Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,511 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $34,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

