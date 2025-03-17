Applied Fundamental Research LLC Acquires 22,872 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up approximately 12.2% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 0.57% of Nomad Foods worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 427,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 759,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 291,258 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD opened at $19.53 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

