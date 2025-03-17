Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,701,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 601,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 102,004 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

