Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $506,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,152,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.5 %

DNOV opened at $42.01 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

