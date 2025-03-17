Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,250 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.9% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $151.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $159.51.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

In other news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

