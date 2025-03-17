Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $207,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $731.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

