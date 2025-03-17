Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 50,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $209.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.40. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

