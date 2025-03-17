ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a 29.1% increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21.

ArcelorMittal has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NYSE MT traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

