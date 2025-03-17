Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Up 56.8% in February

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AACT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 135,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AACT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
