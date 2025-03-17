Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of ARBKL opened at $7.98 on Monday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

