Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of ARBKL opened at $7.98 on Monday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
