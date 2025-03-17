Arrien Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 129,369 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arrien Investments Inc. owned about 1.02% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $80.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $81.49.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.