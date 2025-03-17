Arrien Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,669 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,206.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,111.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.