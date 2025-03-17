Arrien Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,500 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

IAU opened at $56.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

