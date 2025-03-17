Arrien Investments Inc. Takes $850,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $172.66 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

