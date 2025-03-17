Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Stock

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.75 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 205.62% from the stock’s current price.

Daxor Stock Performance

DXR stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Daxor has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh bought 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,343.36. The trade was a 1.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daxor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daxor stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Daxor Co. ( NASDAQ:DXR Free Report ) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Daxor worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

