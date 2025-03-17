Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $19.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $85.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aemetis by 36.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 185,304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aemetis by 274.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

