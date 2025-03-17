Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 119,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 61,058 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ashland by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 70,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ashland by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 67,980 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Up 1.9 %

ASH opened at $57.03 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ashland’s payout ratio is -245.45%.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

