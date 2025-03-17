ATB Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
