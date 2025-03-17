Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,634 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.