Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

