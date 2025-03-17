Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Sells 773 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 70,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $340.46 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.