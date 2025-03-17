Avalon Trust Co Invests $32,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX opened at $60.62 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

