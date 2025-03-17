Avalon Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $522,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $314.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

