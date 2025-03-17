Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,036 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.57 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

