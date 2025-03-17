Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,838 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $87.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

