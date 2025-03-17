Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 648 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

