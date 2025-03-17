Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 169,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 205.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $190.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.04 and a 1 year high of $231.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

