Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,438 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,334 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

