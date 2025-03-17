Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,794 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE PSN opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

