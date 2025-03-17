Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.04 and last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 11567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.46.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.