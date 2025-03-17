Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III Purchases 8,758 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) Director John S. Stafford III purchased 8,758 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $14,450.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,060,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,938.85. This represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aware Stock Up 5.8 %

AWRE opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.66. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Aware as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aware

Aware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.