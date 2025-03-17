Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Lifted by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.