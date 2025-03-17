Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBDO stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.