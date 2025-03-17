Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 464,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after buying an additional 34,170 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

