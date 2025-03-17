Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 582 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.